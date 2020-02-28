CPAC attendees rip Democrats over reaction to coronavirus: 'It's their next game'

Fox News contributor and "Hannity" 2020 correspondent Lawrence Jones spoke Friday with attendees of this year's Conservative Political Action Conference who are unhappy with Democrats for their politicization of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Do you think that the Democrats are politicizing [the coronavirus]?" Jones asked attendees.

"Oh, 1,000 percent they're politicizing it because it's their next game," one woman told Jones. "You know, we go from one thing to the next. This is after impeachment failed. Russia failed. So now this is what we're doing."

"They're doing that only to try to attempt to make the economy tank ... to keep President Trump from being reelected," one man said.

President Trump accused his Democratic critics Friday night of "politicizing" the coronavirus outbreak during a rally in South Carolina on the eve of the state's Democratic presidential primary. He dismissed the complaints from Democrats about his administration's handling of the virus as “their new hoax” and insisted “we are totally prepared.”

"There is nothing that they would not do that is not hypocritical or undermining or dishonest to undermine this administration," another woman told Jones.

"You can't politicize this kind of stuff. This is ridiculous," another man told Jones. "We got to pull together as a nation. We got to pull together as people."

Another attendee accused Democrats of attempting to "stir the pot."

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.