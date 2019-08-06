Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Lawrence Jones talks to Chicago residents about weekend shootings

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Lawrence Jones traveled to Chicago to ask residents there about the weekend shootings that left seven dead and 52 injured.

Some residents speculated about why the media appeared to largely ignore the violence in the Windy City amid two other mass casualty events in Dayton and El Paso, Jones said Tuesday on "Hannity."

"I think that people have gotten used to this being synonymous with Chicago," one resident said of the weekend bloodshed.

Another resident used an expletive to describe the dichotomy, adding, "that's sad."

Lawrence Jones asks Chicago residents about violent crime in their cityVideo

"They don't care," another man told Jones.

"It's a race thing -- they don't care."

When asked whether the focus may shift to Chicago in the near future, one woman was not confident.

"I don't see it changing real soon," she said.

In addition, a resident told Jones they believed the dissolution of the "family unit" was to blame for the uptick in neighborhood violence on the city's south side.

Another neighbor suggested the state of Illinois deploy the National Guard to quell the violence.

In summarizing his interviews, Jones told host Sean Hannity the entire situation in Chicago was troubling to witness.

"It's very clear that the south side of Chicago are treated now like the step-children of America," he said. "They're outraged."