The law has finally caught up with science: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., discussed her personal connection to the major decision by the Supreme Court sending abortion rights back to states Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

KAT CAMMACK: This has been an incredible day, one that we've talked about for so long. I say to so many people that the pro-life movement is so important to me, not only for my personal story and that of my family, but because the pro-life movement, the pro-life generation that I represent, we're here today and we believe in this movement in large part because of science.

The law has finally caught up to the science, and today was a momentous day, an incredible victory for the sanctity of life, but also the sanctity of our Constitution. I know so many people, so many advocates across this country are sleeping soundly, knowing that their years of hard work and prayer and every effort that they have given to this cause will continue to save lives and provide a better voice, a louder voice for Americans all across this country and communities as this issue returns to the states.

