ABC touts abortion group's report warning about rise in violence, ignores attacks against pro-life clinics

ABC News and Bloomberg promoted an abortion group’s report warning about a rise in violence against abortion providers Friday, as the Supreme Court is poised to rule on a pivotal abortion case.

The National Abortion Federation's ("NAF") report cited by the media outlets found abortion clinics' reports of assault and battery outside of clinics rose 128% in 2021 from the previous year, while stalking rose 600% from 2020.

Neither ABC nor Bloomberg mentioned the recent attacks against pro-life pregnancy clinics that are being investigated by the FBI as domestic terrorism.

NAF spokesperson Melissa Fowler told ABC that abortion providers were facing a "coordinated campaign" of threats from the other side.

ABC also touted claims that there was a connection between pro-life violence and January 6 rioters. The Jan. 6 House Select Committee is set to resume hearings in July.

"The report also draws specific attention to the Jan. 6 insurrection, as NAF has found that many of those known to commit violence and disruption against abortion clinics have also been found to have been a part of the riots at the Capitol in early 2021," the article read.

Another activist told ABC that the violent tactics she witnessed from Jan. 6 rioters was just like what she witnessed from pro-lifers outside abortion clinics.

"We were so familiar with the tactics that we saw. The bullying, the loud noises, the militia gear, the harassing language that was used," she said. "They are pro-violence and the words that they were saying like ‘hang people’ was very familiar," Amanda Kifferly, vice president of abortion access and clinic security director of The Women's Centers, told ABC.

Both media outlets noted the national abortion group's concerns that the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization would embolden more violence against abortion clinics.

But the two reports ignored another report out this week finding pro-life organizations, individuals, clinics and churches have been attacked over 40 times since the Supreme Court draft leak on Dobbs which could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America listed 49 known incidents of arson, vandalism, and harassment committed by pro-choice activists since May 2.

Pro-choice radical group "Jane’s Revenge" has taken credit for many of these arson and vandalism attacks. The activists released an open letter last week threatening more violence against pro-life pregnancy clinics.

President Biden has not come out himself publicly to condemn these attacks or the assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, other than release a statement through a White House spokesperson condemning the actions of suspect Nicholas Roske.