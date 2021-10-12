Lauren Boebert knocks Pelosi's attempt to sell Biden agenda

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi hire timeshare salesmen to sell the president's spending plan on Tuesday's ‘Fox News Primetime,' arguing that "the American people aren't buying" Biden's "$5.5 trillion dollars fast-track to socialism."

"Can you believe the audacity she has telling the American people you may not even know what's in it, but you like it?" Boebert asked responding Pelosi's statement that the media could do more to promote the Biden agenda.

"Does Fancy Nancy want the media to sell taxpayer dollars paying for the college education of millionaire families to Ivy League colleges? $200 million dollars to Nancy Pelosi's favorite park, the Presidio amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. Yeah. A more intrusive IRS scanning through your financial transactions. This bill is crap…"

Boebert contended that the reason why the press is not talking about Biden's spending plan is that "[Biden] is not talking about it." "You know how many public appearances Sleepy Joe has had today to discuss the plan? Zero. He had zero appearances today and zero yesterday and zero the day before that," she said.

"I have the president's schedule for today. At 8:45 am, he had a virtual conference and then a briefing at 10:15 am, and then he called it a lid. What about the spending spree?" Both items on President Biden's schedule Tuesday were closed press.

President Biden's approval rating dropped to year-low 38%, with disapproval at 53% in a recent Quinnipiac University survey - polling worse than his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency. The disappointing numbers coming as the administration faces several domestic issues, including immigration, rising gas prices, and most recently, supply chain disruptions.

"When President Trump passed his massive tax cuts for the American people, he was basically living on the Hill," Boebert stated, "and Biden is proving that what we've all seen, he isn't capable of leading. Sen. Sinema won't even return his calls. That's right. He's being ghosted by a senator."

Although the president is being ignored by a fellow Democrat, Boebert told host Jesse Watters, that it won't be the Democrats who were responsible for passing the bill, but members of her own party. "Mark my words," she said, "If these bills pass, it's because weak Republicans caved to the Democrats."