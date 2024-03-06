LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump has nailed it on every major issue now

Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked where Nikki Haley stands after she suspended her presidential campaign Wednesday on " The Ingraham Angle. "

LAURA INGRAHAM: Even McConnell and Thune, the ultimate GOP establishment figures in the Senate, they had to wake up to reality and endorse Trump . So, where does that leave Nikki Haley? In no man's land or no woman's land? And all you need to know is that Haley's only victories again were in the socialist-loving Vermont and in "The Swamp."

So, this is going to be fascinating. Trump – is he the ultimate comeback kid – versus Biden the octogenarian? It's all up for grabs. The future of America. Trump versus Biden and by now, we all know what that means. Trump has nailed it on every major issue now before us, from the economy to immigration to military intervention. Re-electing Biden will mean no more borders, more debt, lower wages and more racial division. Of course, more radicals telling us just to hate America and more prosecutions of Christians and other social conservatives.

Of course, you can bet, more wars. For too long, we've been governed by people who don't really care what we think and don't have our best interests at heart. We can and should change this in November. That's "The Angle."