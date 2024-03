Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with the White House press corps on Tuesday over President Biden "heavily" relying on notecards, while avoiding answering the question.

Fox Business’ Edward Lawrence asked Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing, "If I may, the president, I noticed, had notecards at the border when he was doing his briefing there. He also had notecards last Friday with the Italian prime minister. Why does the president rely so heavily on notecards?"

Jean-Pierre shot back, "You're upset because the president has notecards? You're asking me a question about the president having notecards?"

The reporter replied, "I’m asking why does he rely so heavily­–"

She cut him off, stating, "The president who has had probably one of the most successful first three years of an administration than any modern day president? He's done more in the first three years than most presidents who have two terms. You're asking me about notecards? I don't think–"

Another White House reporter jumped in, telling her to answer the question.

The press secretary snapped at him, "Wait. I’m not speaking to you right now, James [Rosen]. I’m talking to your friend over here – Ed. So, thank you so much. But thank you so much for interjecting," and turned back to Lawrence saying, "Go ahead, Ed."

Lawrence followed up, asking again why Biden heavily relies on the cards.

Jean-Pierre deflected, "I think what's important here and what the American people care about is how this president is delivering for them. And that's what he's doing and that's what's the most important thing here."

Biden has been criticized for his use of notecards and cheat sheets throughout his presidency. Last month, it was reported that Biden's reliance on his notes to give detailed answers at private fundraisers has some donors worried about his age.

Biden was photographed holding notecards with reporters’ names and faces during an outdoor joint press conference with the Australian prime minister in October.

Last spring, a photographer captured a small cheat-sheet in the president's hand signaling he had advanced knowledge of a question from LA Times journalist Courtney Subramanian during a White House Rose Garden briefing alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In 2022, he was spotted with notes spelling out stage directions at a press conference, including instructions on where to enter and when "YOU take YOUR seat."

Earlier that year, Biden held a "cheat sheet" of answers preparing for questions about his off-the-cuff remarks signaling support for regime change in Russia.