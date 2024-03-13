LAURA: Will Senate Republicans go the way of the CCP or vote for what is pragmatic?

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on how U.S. lawmakers should respond to the CCP using TikTok to potentially spy on Americans on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The CCP knew exactly what it was doing when its tech brainiacs set up the platform and planted it in the United States. The cooking videos, celebrity gossip, health tips, comedy sketches were a genius way to draw us all in, but that's not what China cares about.

DON LEMON DROPPED BY X, CLAIMS ELON MUSK RETALIATED OVER THEIR INTERVIEW: HE'S 'MAD AT ME'

They want their system to dominate ours, and this is one key weapon in the information wars deployed through software tweaking whenever they see fit. That's the algorithm. This is why China's ByteDance is spending so heavily on lobbying. Check out the most recent data we could find from OpenSecrets.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP