Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The bill aimed at forcing Chinese-owned company Bytedance to divest from social media app TikTok has passed the House with overwhelming support.

Led by House China select committee Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the bill sailed through the House with a 352-65 bipartisan vote.

The Democratic Party was more split over the proposed legislation than Republicans, and only one member of the House abstained from the vote.

DEFYING TRUMP, HOUSE GOP PLANS TO FORGE AHEAD WITH TIKTOK BILL THAT COULD BAN APP

If signed into law, the bill would block TikTok in the U.S. if its parent company, Bytedance, does not divest from it within 165 days of passage. It would also require it to be bought by a country that is not a U.S. adversary

Only 15 Republicans voted against the bill, joined by 50 Democrats. An additional 14 members did not cast a vote on the proposed legislation.

Republican representatives who voted against the legislation include Andy Biggs, Arizona; Dan Bishop, North Carolina; Warren Davidson, Ohio; John S. Duarte, California; Matt Gaetz, Florida; Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia; Clay Higgins, Louisiana; Nancy Mace, South Carolina; Thomas Massie, Kentucky; Tom McClintock, California; Alexander X. Mooney, West Virginia; Barry Moore, Alabama; Scott Perry, Pennsylvania; David Schweikert, Arizona; and W. Gregory Steube, Florida.

KEVIN O'LEARY OFFERS TO BUY TIKTOK AND TURN IT INTO A ‘NEW AMERICAN COMPANY’ IF PROPOSED BAN ADVANCES

Democratic representatives who voted against the legislation include: Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon; Jamaal Bowman, New York; Brendan F. Boyle, Pennsylvania; Cori Bush, Missouri; Greg Casar, Texas; Joaquin Castro, Texas; Katherine M. Clark, Massachusetts; James E. Clyburn, South Carolina; Adriano Espaillat, New York; Maxwell Frost, Florida; Ruben Gallego, Arizona; Jesús G. "Chuy" García, Illinois; Robert Garcia, California; Jimmy Gomez, California; Jahana Hayes, Connecticut; James A. Himes, Connecticut; Steven Horsford, Nevada; Val T. Hoyle, Oregon; Jonathan L. Jackson, Illinois; Sheila Jackson Lee, Texas; Sara Jacobs, California; Pramila Jayapal, Washington; Sydney Kamlager-Dove, California; Ro Khanna, California; Rick Larsen, Washington; John B. Larson, Connecticut; Barbara Lee, California; Summer L. Lee, Pennsylvania; Zoe Lofgren, California; Morgan McGarvey, Kentucky; James P. McGovern, Massachusetts; Gregory W. Meeks, New York; Grace Meng, New York; Gwen Moore, Wisconsin; Kevin Mullin, California; Jerrold Nadler, New York; Richard E. Neal, Massachusetts; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York; Ilhan Omar, Minnesota; Dean Phillips, Minnesota; Mark Pocan, Wisconsin; Katie Porter, California; Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts; Delia C. Ramirez, Illinois; Janice D. Schakowsky, Illinois; Eric Swalwell, California; Norma J. Torres, California; Juan Vargas, California; Nydia M. Velázquez, New York; and Nikema Williams, Georgia.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was the only "present" vote.

TikTok’s critics have long warned that the social media app poses a national security threat. Lawmakers have cited concerns about the Chinese government’s ability to leverage its power over Bytedance to access sensitive user data – even in the U.S. – something the company has denied.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China hawks have also warned that the app’s popularity among young Americans gives the ruling Chinese Communist Party a platform for a mass influence campaign.

At the same time, lawmakers who are wary of the push to curb TikTok have cited First Amendment concerns and potential harm to small businesses who rely on it.

It’s not immediately clear if the Senate will take up the legislation.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.