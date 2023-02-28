LAURA INGRAHAM: Worry within the Democratic party is building

Laura Ingraham highlighted the nerves in the Democratic party surrounding the possibility of a Biden re-run in 2024 and how they would handle Kamala Harris on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now journalists with top Democrat Party sources – they're reporting about the worry within the party that's building. A few weeks ago, it was Jonathan Martin noting that senior Democrats worry Biden is too old for a second term. And today it was Mark Leibovich in The Atlantic, also noting the worry the Democrats have in private about Biden's age and wishing he'd step aside. The public silence around the president's predicament has become tiresome and potentially catastrophic for the Democratic Party.

Somebody should make a refreshing nuisance of themselves and involve the voters in this decision. Now one of the few elected Democrats discouraging a second Biden run is Minnesota's Congressman, Dean Phillips, who says that the president's approval rating has many Democrats freaking out. Believe me, there are literally hundreds in Congress, he said, who would say the same thing, but they simply won't, blank, say a word. There's also the very real concern about Kamala Harris.

Since it's possible, of course, that Biden wouldn't be able to finish a second term, former Clinton lawyer Greg Craig writes Biden should tell his party that he'll not dictate who will be his running mate, but instead leave it up to the delegates to pick the person who is best equipped to take on that task. Now, wait a sec. Wait a second. Are they implying that should it be necessary? Understudy Kamala Harris isn't prepared for the leading role.