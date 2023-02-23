Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: How does America's chief salesman measure up?

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Laura Ingraham breaks down how President Biden can't sell his Ukraine efforts to the rest of the world and how the divide on the war is deepening on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: What does it take to be a great salesman? Well, it helps to have sharp communication skills, but at a minimum, you need to believe in the product that you're selling. So how does America's chief salesman measure up? 

LAURA INGRAHAM: WHAT ABOUT PROTECTING AMERICANS?

It turns out that few countries outside of Europe really care about what Biden says or does about Ukraine. They don't. The Washington Post today is reporting that the global divide on the Ukraine war is deepening, not shrinking. 

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visit Saint Michael’s cathedral, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visit Saint Michael’s cathedral, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

The world is far from united on the issues raised by the Ukraine war. The conflict has exposed a deep global divide and the limits of U.S. influence over rapidly shifting world order. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed. Well, these facts are devastating. Since the invasion, our ally, India, has allowed its trade with Russia to grow by 400%. 

And nine countries in Africa, in the Middle East, visited the Russian foreign minister in recent weeks. But wait, the Biden people are going to say, "Well, wait, wait, ‘Ingraham Angle,’ 141 out of 193 U.N. countries voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine." 