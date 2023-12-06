LAURA INGRAHAM: The White House and university presidents are afraid to offend pro-Hamas constituents

FOX News host Laura Ingraham says Americans must stand together and take back institutions from the woke mob on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Clearly, these university presidents , like the White House itself, they're walking on eggshells, afraid to offend its pro-Hamas constituents. They may be a minority — these are pro-Hamas people in the Democrat Party, but they're loud and they're very tech-savvy. Biden needs their energy in 2024. That's for sure, but today, we learn that the anti-Israel revolt isn't just happening in the Ivy Leagues.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS CLASH OVER RISING ANTISEMITISM ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES, FREE SPEECH: 'LET HER TALK!'

It's actually happening in the White House itself. Dozens and dozens of White House staffers, interns signed a letter demanding a permanent cease-fire and accused Israel of an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. Now, at bottom, they're also accusing the Biden team, for whom they work, of aiding and abetting this genocide by not demanding an immediate end to Israeli military operations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Review had a great piece on this. They urge Biden to "fire the insurrectionist interns." Well, fat chance. Never going to happen, but think of the tuition bills that the parents of these interns paid to produce this warped thinking. It's a lot of money. Look, it's time for all of us, conservatives, liberals, independents, to band together and use all legal challenges possible to take back these institutions from the incompetent administrators and the woke radical fringe holding them all hostage.