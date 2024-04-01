LAURA INGRAHAM: The White House is fine offending, even targeting Catholics, Christians of all denominations

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues there's no room in the Biden administration "at any level for traditional Christians who believe that the Bible is actually the word of God" in her opening monologue Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: During the holiest time of the year for Christians, in New York, Saint Patrick's Cathedral, the faithful could not even enjoy the celebration of the resurrection. The pro-Hamas protesters believe their cause trumps everything else. It was disgusting at every level.

But was their disrespect, their sacrilege, condemned by the White House? By our president, who calls himself a Roman Catholic? Of course not. Because that would mean offending Muslim voters or left-wing activists. But the Biden administration, look, they're fine offending, even targeting Catholics and Christians of all denominations.

Remember, it was back in 2022 that the FBI was considering the potential problems with traditional Catholics. And yesterday, the Biden team celebrated Trans Visibility Day despite its coinciding with Easter. Now, this isn't a day started by them. It began back in 2010, but they have fully embraced the day, even plastering it all over their social media accounts. But Biden, confused himself, has proven good at confusing others.

Because kids today aren't confused enough. But second point, if you're going to commemorate godlessness, at least have some respect for Christians and wait to do so another day. The left already celebrates godlessness 24/7 anyway, so an internationally designated day, week or month is frankly redundant.

While the White House did its best to brush off the Easter uproar, Christians do get the message loud and clear. But they already know that if they live their faith openly or frankly, if they ever post anything about biblical teachings on human sexuality, well, in this administration they'd be considered bigots or even, even potential domestic terrorists.

Now, everyone knows there's no room in the Biden administration at any level for traditional Christians who believe that the Bible is actually the word of God, but there is room for others.