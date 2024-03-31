Biden's Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation on Easter is 'a thumb in the face of Christians'

‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts discuss how President Biden and his White House sparked outrage across the nation this Easter by making a proclamation for Transgender Day of Visibility.

"It's a random day created by a random person out of Michigan. No president has even marked it as any, you know, any sort of proclamation until 2021. They could have observed it on any other day. Biden chose to observe it on Easter. I think it was with intention. It's a thumb in the face of Christians and Easter," co-host Lisa Booth said.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, President Biden wrote, "On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know."

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also issued a statement, saying "On this day, the United States recognizes the achievements and progress that trans persons have made in the global struggle for equality and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the equality, inclusion and full recognition of the human rights of transgender persons."

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates issued a statement in response to the backlash to the President’s tweet, saying, "As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American. Sadly, it's unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."

Booth added, "This is a clear effort and a coordinated effort to remove God from our society and to replace God with false gods, and in this instance, it's the trans community. They clearly want us to bow at the altar of the trans community instead of bow to God, and even if you don't believe in God, you should want to live in a society that does, because what God does in society means that we are accountable to something greater than ourselves."

"As human beings, we're imperfect, we're fallible. We're sinful. We're all these bad things. The Founding Fathers knew that, which is why they try to protect us from ourselves in the way they devised our government," she continued. "They try to protect us from our worst impulses as a society, and a society that's devoid of God has no boundaries. There is no wrong versus right. It is a selfish society, an inward facing society, the kind of society right now that we have. A society where we have drag queens twerking for kids, where we're mutilating the bodies of young people in the name of transgenderism."

Co-host David Webb said Biden's move is part of a strategy for the progressive base.

"It is a blindness, and it is also part of a strategy to not only take religion and play to their hard left, progressive base, out of the conversation and out of society and the new God that is government, but it's also an attempt to gaslight the American people to get that reaction while they play to a very small base of people who may go along with this. The majority of Americans come from a Christian spirituality, a Judeo-Christian background, Hellenic values, and we believe that that is the foundation of a good society," he said.

"Not everybody gets a day. He's turned Easter into a trans celebration in his tweets and comments, I just don't understand it," co-host Joey Jones said. "I think it's a bait to get an opportunity to paint anyone who disagrees as hateful, as spiteful and resentful. I don't feel any of those things towards people that are transgender. I just have a special place in my heart for Easter Sunday, and I don't think that's a whole lot to ask for. I don't think it's hateful at all, and I don't think that everyone gets a day. I think that that's part of the problem is this idea that we've gone from acceptance to adherence, and that's not what this country is built on."