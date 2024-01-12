Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: Weakness, incompetence and self-loathing is what the Biden administration has shown us

America needs a stronger leader, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: We see Biden's deterioration with each passing day

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on the president's blunders on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds President Biden’s weakness on the world stage on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: The scenes today were not reassuring. After the president bombed the Houthis and called the lid early last night, he bumbled his way through a school in Allentown today.  

Weakness, incompetence and self-loathing is what the Biden administration has shown us and shown the world from day one. Even Trump's most fervent detractors though, like writer Bret Stephens, they're beginning to see, even if they don't agree with him, why he's winning.  

The working class is getting shafted and Trump's the only one speaking for them. America needs a leader who can navigate the headwinds that we're facing. They're strong headwinds. Someone who knows how to do the job and who believes in and works for the American people. Until we get one, America is going to grow as weak and as frail as our current president. 

