Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Ron DeSantis' sexual prowess while mocking Florida book law

ABC host Jimmy Kimmel speculated about the sexual prowess of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday in his latest broadside at the GOP presidential candidate.

Kimmel was riffing on a report that a Florida county had pulled the dictionary from library shelves because it could contain sexual content in violation of state law.

Escambia County school officials told the Pensacola News Journal, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, that the pulling of the dictionary was part of a larger review of books to comply with Florida law and it, along with 1,600 other titles removed, is not necessarily banned.

Even the possibility was fodder for Kimmel's comedy, who quipped, "What a state. While you're at it, why not ban the word 'dictionary?' From here on, it will be called 'tionary.' No d--k allowed."

"The district pulled five dictionaries, eight encyclopedias and The Guinness Book of World Records from the shelves," Kimmel said. "They're also reviewing the biographies of Beyoncé, Oprah, and The Diary of Anne Frank, which is filthy by the way. Pure pornography. What year is it?"

Then Kimmel joked, with an image of DeSantis on the screen, "In case you were wondering, this is how one of the offending dictionaries defines sex: 'something this man is definitely not good at.' So, maybe it's a personal thing, I don't know."

Alex Christy, who flagged the exchange for the conservative media watchdog NewsBusters, noted, "The way these things have happened in the past is the school district goes beyond common sense, does their review, and then reinstates books that clearly didn’t need to be reviewed in the first place."

Kimmel previously called Florida America's "North Korea" and also drew criticism in 2021 when he poked fun at Floridians who had died of COVID-19.

"This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue at the time. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."

Fox News Digital reached out to DeSantis for comment.