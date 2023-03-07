LAURA INGRAHAM: We always knew the truth about COVID would come out

Laura Ingraham discussed the active involvement and collusion effort to cover up the fact that COVID-19 potentially originated from the lab in Wuhan, China on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, we always knew the truth would come out, not just about the origins of COVID, but about our own government's complicity in what may be one of the most shocking cover-ups in medical history.

And now, three years later, we have a clearer picture of how officials at the NIH, including Anthony Fauci and others, work furiously behind the scenes to protect China and the American academics who are actively engaged in and promoting the same type of research that resulted in the release of SARS-CoV-2.

Now, truly independent thinkers – and a lot of them were on the show – knew in 2020 that that whole wet market theory was just absurd and that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was almost certainly an escape from gain-of-function research on bat viruses, which is done by something called serial passaging or manipulating a virus and then inserting it into mice called humanized mice at that point. Well, China didn't bury the data from that Wuhan lab because it had nothing to hide.

China buried the data because the data implicated China. And of course, the entire time they had their friends in the media here in the United States help them brand anyone who questioned the party line as conspiracy theorists.