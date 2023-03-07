Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: We always knew the truth about COVID would come out

Ingraham dug into the government complicity in the cover-up of COVID

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Angle: It’s All Leaking Out

Laura Ingraham discusses how the truth finally came out about the lab leak theory for COVID’s origin on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Laura Ingraham discussed the active involvement and collusion effort to cover up the fact that COVID-19 potentially originated from the lab in Wuhan, China on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: WHEN CRISES HAPPEN, THE BIDEN ADMIN RESPONDS WITH JOKES AND INCOMPETENCE

LAURA INGRAHAM: Well, we always knew the truth would come out, not just about the origins of COVID, but about our own government's complicity in what may be one of the most shocking cover-ups in medical history. 

And now, three years later, we have a clearer picture of how officials at the NIH, including Anthony Fauci and others, work furiously behind the scenes to protect China and the American academics who are actively engaged in and promoting the same type of research that resulted in the release of SARS-CoV-2. 

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant during the daily press briefing at the White House on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. The first case of the omicron variant in the United States has been confirmed today in California. ( (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Now, truly independent thinkers – and a lot of them were on the show – knew in 2020 that that whole wet market theory was just absurd and that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was almost certainly an escape from gain-of-function research on bat viruses, which is done by something called serial passaging or manipulating a virus and then inserting it into mice called humanized mice at that point. Well, China didn't bury the data from that Wuhan lab because it had nothing to hide. 

China buried the data because the data implicated China. And of course, the entire time they had their friends in the media here in the United States help them brand anyone who questioned the party line as conspiracy theorists. 