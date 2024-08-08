LAURA INGRAHAM: Walz's intention was to leave the wrong impression about his military rank

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds Harris running mate Gov. Tim Walz’s "rank dishonesty" regarding claims around his military service on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Tim Walz stolen valor controversy made me remember one of those old New England expressions my mom used to say. "Watch what you say," she would say, "You don't want to leave people with the wrong impression."

Well, it was assumed that leaving the wrong impression is nothing anyone would ever want to do, but in the Minnesota governor's case, it appears that leaving the wrong impression was actually Walz's intention, because the wrong impression — words highlighted and omitted — made him stand out politically .

TRUMP, HARRIS SET FOR PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE ON ABC ON SEPTEMBER 10

First is how he hyped up his upcoming deployment to Iraq, only to retire before he got his official deployment orders. When he announced he was running for Congress, he made a big deal of the deployment, saying, "As Command Sergeant Major, I have a responsibility not only to ready my battalion for Iraq, but also to serve if called on." Then this: "I don't want to speculate on what shape my campaign will take if I'm deployed, but I have no plans to drop out of the race. I am fortunate to have a strong group of enthusiastic supporters and a very dedicated and intelligent wife. Both will be a major part of my campaign, whether I'm in Minnesota or Iraq."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then, it was so much for the "if I'm deployed" part of it, because on May 16, 2005, he retired with the rank of master sergeant. Two months later, his former battalion gets their official deployment orders, and the following March, they're shipped off to Iraq. Now, even though he had the right, of course, to retire after 20 years, that obviously left a very bad taste in the mouths of some of his fellow guardsmen.