'Comics for Kamala' croons 'God Bless the U.S.A.' parody: 'Proud to be a Kamala Man'

Actor Nick Offerman sang how he’s "Proud to Be a Kamala Man" in another online fundraising event for Harris.

The "Parks and Recreation" star appeared on a "Comics for Kamala" YouTube livestream Monday to raise money for Harris’ presidential campaign. During his time, Offerman performed a different rendition of "God Bless The U.S.A." for former members of the GOP who "might've once been blind, but now can see a way clear to decency."

"When he mocked the disabled and war heroes, I looked the other way. He said to march on the Capitol, well, if the president says it's okay!" Offerman began in reference to former President Trump.

The song continued, "I don't mind sex with porn stars, I'd do it too if I had the guts. But, when it comes to f---ing the furniture, that's just f---ing nuts. I'm proud to be a Kamala Man, who has quit the GOP, because I just can't abide a man who's tried for 34 felonies. It's time to stand up and face the facts that the men that I once cheered are a bunch of wing-nut White nationalists. Those guys are f---in' weird."

He continued attacking both Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance in other verses.

"And while I'm no theologian, I thought it rather queer when they said that God let that fireman die, but only nicked Don's precious ear," Offerman sang. "So, I'm proud to be on Kamala's side, where I know I'll never see some spray-tanned tool denying a girl her ethnic identity. And JD Vance looks like a baby's butt underneath that creepy beard, so I'll say it loud and I'll sing it proud, those guys are f---in' weird."

The song closed, "That’s why I’m proud to be a Kamala man. She’s a POTUS that you could hug. And if he was here, I’d like to crack a beer with future first husband Doug because they stand for hope and unity and the families we hold dear. That Trump and Vance don’t stand a chance. Those guys are f---in' weird."

The "Comics for Kamala" livestream followed a series of online events, often divided by race and gender to support Harris. In July, a group of approximately 164,000 women gathered for a "White Women: Answer The Call" Zoom meeting, the largest Zoom call ever recorded.

Black men, Black women and White men have also held separate online events to support Harris since she became the prospective Democratic presidential nominee.