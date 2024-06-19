LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump's in the lead despite everything Democrats have thrown at him

Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why former President Trump's movement is the "strongest it's ever been" despite Democrats' attempts to derail him on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It was only a few weeks ago that we told you that the Democrats were very worried. The New York Times published a piece quoting various Democrat officials who were concerned, but had hoped that a conviction of Trump would improve Biden's chances of winning. Well, Trump was convicted, and this is what happened: It did not move the needle — really not at all.

And now, top party leaders are again sounding the alarm. This from Axios today: "Senior Democrats, including some of President Biden's aides, are increasingly dubious about his theory for victory in November, which relies on voter concerns about Jan. 6, political violence, democracy and Donald Trump's character."

BIDEN MAKES MAJOR GAINS WITH CRUCIAL VOTING GROUP AHEAD OF 1ST DEBATE WITH TRUMP: POLL

Well, of course, they're right to be concerned. This is all failing. The top concerns of voters remain the economy, border, inflation, the cost of everything. And Biden has made it all worse. Everything they try for their strategy to turn it all around crashes and burns. Remember, they tried to ship Biden over to Normandy so he would look real presidential. Instead, he looked lost. Then they touted a new border enforcement approach. But come on, we all saw through that fakery.

…

The problem isn't Biden — it's his policies. And what does this mean for the GOP? You know, I say keep on keeping on. The Trump campaign is showing excellent judgment and approach. Stay with the substance. They have a real record to run on: a record of success. Biden, meanwhile, is just running away from his, and he's stuck on this continuous, unconvincing loop about Trump's character and the threat to democracy. It's not landing. Fourteen years ago, the Tea Party movement began as a frustrated response to two-party establishments that just wouldn't listen to the concerns of regular people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And nine years ago, Donald Trump took the leadership of that movement with a simple message: America First. Now, this is a new and long overdue Republican Party today, thank goodness. And now this movement is the strongest it's ever been. We're gaining young people, we're gaining minority votes, and we're moving into purple and blue states as well. And Trump's in the lead despite everything they've thrown at him. It's driving them nuts. The Democrats know this, which is why they're in a frothy panic tonight. But their desperate measures and their desperate moments are not going to convince anyone.