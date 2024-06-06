Biden's 'perpetual state of confusion' on display in Normandy amid rising cognitive questions

The Republican National Committee (RNC) research division posted several videos on X that appeared to show President Biden in "a perpetual state of confusion" following his speech in Normandy on Thursday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The RNC research account, which is managed by former President Trump's campaign and the RNC, rattled off several posts on X of the president in Normandy, with one video showing Biden bending down at one point, seeming to be uncertain whether it was time to sit down.

"Awkward," the RNC captioned the video.

In part of Biden's speech to D-Day veterans, he appeared to misspeak while urging allies to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying that hundreds of thousands of Russian military personnel were killed in Ukraine.

"They've suffered tremendous losses with Russia – the numbers are staggering, 350,000 Russian troops dead or wounded," he said.

Later, Biden claimed in an ABC interview with David Muir that he's known Vladimir Putin "for over 40 years," notwithstanding the fact that Putin served as an undercover KGB intelligence officer for the Soviet Union throughout the entire 1980s.

"I’ve known him for over 40 years. He’s concerned me for 40 years. He’s not a decent man," Biden told Muir.

Another video showed Biden walking off with his wife, Jill, as the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, continued to greet and chat with World War II veterans. In a hot mic moment, Biden appeared to say to Macron, "My advance team said I gotta be the first one to leave," in another video capturing the interaction.

Questions about Biden's mental acuity circulated this week after The Wall Street Journal's bombshell report that interviewed 45 lawmakers and administration officials about Biden's mental performance.

Biden, 81, is the oldest person to hold the presidency and has faced skepticism from voters and Republican lawmakers about his ability to do his job. Many Republicans and even some Democrats said the president showed his age in private meetings.

Most of the people interviewed by the outlet who were critical of Biden's performance were Republicans, although some Democrats said the president showed his age in several exchanges. These interviewees participated in meetings with Biden or were briefed on them contemporaneously, including administration officials and other Democrats who did not express concerns about how the president handled the meetings.

White House officials , however, dismissed many of the accounts from people who have met with the president or been briefed on those meetings, saying such criticisms were motivated by partisan politics.

"Congressional Republicans, foreign leaders and nonpartisan national-security experts have made clear in their own words that President Biden is a savvy and effective leader who has a deep record of legislative accomplishment," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. "Now, in 2024, House Republicans are making false claims as a political tactic that flatly contradict previous statements made by themselves and their colleagues."

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.