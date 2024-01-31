LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump remains the dominant figure in American politics

Fox News host Laura Ingraham delves into President Biden's crises Wednesday as former President Trump continues to surge in the polls on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Trump, Trump, Trump. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Oh, some major polling dyspepsia for liberals today – Bloomberg Morning Consult poll showing that Trump is leading Biden handily in seven key swing states. And in four states that Trump lost in 2020, he's now winning in 2024.

Wisconsin, where billionaires are spending huge for Joe, Trump is up by five, Pennsylvania look out, he's up by three, Nevada, a state run by Democrats for Democrats, Trump is trouncing Biden by eight points. Ditto in Georgia. Trump's got North Carolina by 10 points and Michigan by five. In Arizona, he's up by three. Well, turns out that overwhelming the country with millions of demanding, ungrateful and dangerous migrants isn't such a good campaign strategy after all. Who would have thought that?

Now, remember when Democrats used to cry about how we had to help all the poor migrants who are hiding in the shadows:? Going to bring them out of the shadows, give them jobs? Well, they ain't hiding anymore. Instead, they're brutally attacking New York cops who are doing their jobs. We're going to have more on this later in the show, but just look at these thugs. Now, no one is blaming Republicans for this, Joe, and most people are smart enough to see right through the phony border bill that your stooges cooked up in the Senate to give you political cover. None of it's working.