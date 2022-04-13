Trump touts increasing Hispanic support for GOP, says he probably wouldn't rejoin Twitter if he could

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump is predicting people will be "very happy" following a future announcement about his plans for 2024, and he's taking credit for a voting trend that could help Republicans win big in November.

In an interview with SiriusXM's Americano Media obtained by Fox News Digital, Trump said the announcement would be made following this year's midterm elections and again suggested he would toss his hat into the ring for a potential second term; Trump has used the "very happy" phrase in the past to tease a possible run.

During the interview, Trump also touted his role in the trend showing increasing support for Republican candidates from Hispanic voters and stated that he "probably wouldn't" be interested in rejoining Twitter if given the opportunity.

"I'll tell you this: I think a lot of people are going to be happy. I'll announce it after the midterms, but a lot of people are going to be very happy," Trump told "La Política" host María Herrera Mellado.

Trump has previously hinted he might run for reelection, but has kept his cards close on what those exact future plans might be or what exactly would trigger his decision to launch another campaign.

Republicans are expected to perform well in the midterm elections as poor approval numbers for President Biden and historical electoral trends for the party that controls the White House suggest Democrats will struggle to maintain control of Congress.

Another potential problem hurting Democrats' chances to win the elections appears to lie with Hispanic voters. According to a December poll by The Wall Street Journal, Hispanic voters are now evenly split in their support between Democrats and Republicans, a sharp turn away from their previously overwhelming support for the former.

Earlier this year, a number of political leaders within the Hispanic community sat down for interviews with Fox News and blasted the left's portrayal of the Latino electorate, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., and American Conservative Union senior fellow Mercedes Schlapp. All predicted big gains in support for Republicans from Hispanic voters.

Trump argued this shift in Hispanic support started with him.

"I think we really have a relationship … I think I started it and did very well in 2016. We did much better in almost every way – as you know I got 12 million more votes in the second election in 2020. But we did really well with the Hispanics," Trump told Mellado.

He went on to cite his increased support from Hispanic voters in Miami and along the border in Texas during the 2020 presidential election.

"I did great with the Hispanics. And you know why? Because they're very incredible people with great energy, and they're very entrepreneurial. And they also understood the border. You know, they understand the border better than anybody else. And they want security at the border," he added.

When asked if he would resume tweeting if Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the now-largest shareholder of Twitter, reinstated his account, Trump didn't appear very enthused about the prospect.

"I probably wouldn't have any interest. You know, Twitter has become very boring. They've gotten rid of a lot of their good voices … a lot of their conservative voices," he said, arguing it was no longer engaging because it had stopped being a place where you could debate ideas.

Trump touched on a number of other topics during the interview, which will air Wednesday night, including the liberal media's dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the Biden administration's handling of the war in Ukraine, as well as the inflation crisis, the state of the coronavirus pandemic, and this week's attack on the New York City subway.