Laura Ingraham tours San Francisco, talks crime, drug abuse, homelessness in city

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was in San Francisco on Monday, where she spent time with local law enforcement to discuss homelessness, drug abuse, and crime in the city.

Ingraham toured the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco to see "the city's decline first hand," she said.

The host met with San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya, who argued the rise in violent crime was due to policies from District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

SAN FRANCISCO DA FACES SECOND RECALL EFFORT AS RESIDENTS ‘FED UP’ WITH PROGRESSIVE ‘ZERO CONSEQUENCE’ POLICIES

"I'd say he's got the swiftest revolving door in the criminal justice system," Montoya said. "It's a small group of people committing these crimes, again and again, and again. And they're doing so because they realize as long as Chesa Boudin is in office, there are no consequences for their bad behavior."

As they walked, Montoya noted that he saw someone buy crack cocaine about 30 feet from a local police station.

"And they do so knowing that for some reason if they were to be caught, there's gonna be zero consequences for their behavior,' Montoya said.

"If I wanted to buy crack within this three-block area, how hard would it be to get crack?" Ingraham asked.

"Not hard at all," Montoya responded.

He added that it would take under a minute for people to get their hands on crack, heroin, and fentanyl in the city.

Montoya also discussed how California’s Proposition 47 took crimes like petty theft and classified them as misdemeanors rather than felonies.

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE UNION SLAMS LIBERAL PROSECUTOR AS MOTHER ‘GRIEVES’ HIT-AND-RUN VICTIM KILLED BY PAROLEE

Meanwhile, Ingraham spoke with local residents who discussed why they believe problems in the city continue to persist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of wonderful things are happening … you can get a free meal, you can also get housing. But we need permanent housing for folks down here in the Tenderloin during this coronavirus epidemic," a resident told the host.