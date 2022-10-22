Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mitch McConnell
Published

McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race

Republican New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc recently said he would not support McConnell as leader

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Inflation, economy 'hurting Democrats all over' ahead of midterms: Matt Bennett Video

Inflation, economy 'hurting Democrats all over' ahead of midterms: Matt Bennett

Third Way co-founder Matt Bennett and former NRCC Communications Director Matt Gorman discuss top issues facing voters with 17 days left until the midterm elections.

The Republican super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cancel the millions of dollars it had reserved to spend on TV ads in New Hampshire's Senate race. 

The Senate Leadership Fund said it would slash $5.6 million from the state, which was one of the party's top targets to flip. 

In a statement to Fox News, Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law said "as the cycle comes to a close, we are shifting resources to where they can be most effective to achieve our ultimate goal: winning the majority." 

The move comes just two weeks after the National Republican Senatorial Committee – the Senate GOP’s re-election arm – scrapped its own television ad reservations in New Hampshire. 

TOP GOP SENATE SUPER PAC SPENDING $23 MILLION TO TARGET HASSAN IN BATTLEGROUND NEW HAMPSHIRE

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

At the beginning of September, the fund reserved $23 million to run ads in the battleground state.

However, that was before Republican and former Army Gen. Don Bolduc won the Sept. 13 primary. 

TRUMP, MCCONNELL, EXTREME INSULTS AND A CLIMATE VIOLENCE

New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc smiles during a primary night campaign gathering, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, in Hampton, N.H.

New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc smiles during a primary night campaign gathering, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022, in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

Bolduc is resolute that he would not support McConnell as the GOP leader.

"General Bolduc has defied the naysayers from the beginning and that’s the same approach he is going to take through the finish line to victory," Bolduc campaign spokeswoman Kate Constantini said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a Republican policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2021. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a Republican policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2021.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Bolduc is running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Senate Leadership Fund told The Hill that the cut would begin on Oct. 25.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

More from Politics