LAURA INGRAHAM: The left thinks all Republicans are evil

Laura Ingraham surmised Republicans who try to play nice with the Democratic Party end up getting destroyed Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Despite speaking about the need for a return to civility in our politics, Pence's appearance drew disgusting protests and a boring, but predictable, staged walkout. Republican nice guys finish last. Just ask Mitt Romney. Remember what they did to him?

CONSERVATIVES BLAST BIDEN FOR CLAIMING REPUBLICANS 'WILL CRASH THE ECONOMY' IF THEY WIN MIDTERMS

And we'd be remiss in not mentioning Glenn Youngkin. Now, he won the Virginia governorship last year by focusing on the schools. It was a really well-run campaign, and he didn't have a lot of Trump-like controversy — looking pretty folksy in that fleece vest. Yeah, sure, but when he rolled up his sleeves to campaign for GOP gubernatorial candidates across America, the media made him a target, and when he traveled to Arizona to campaign for Kari Lake, he became enemy number one.

"Now Youngkin embraces Kari Lake in Arizona despite election-denialism." "Glenn Youngkin had moderate Republicans fooled" were the headlines, and there are a lot more. Well, there's a lesson here. The time for appeasement is over and it's something that Kari Lake turned into a huge plus during her primary battle and right now, she's offering kind of a master class in how to put the media back on its heels.