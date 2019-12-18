Laura Ingraham dissects Democrats' impeachment 'lies,' says Biden doesn't deserve 'free pass' from Ukraine scrutiny

Democrats have been consistently lying during the Trump impeachment process, Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Wednesday night following the historic vote against the president by the U.S. House of Representtatives.

"After countless hours of ... these speeches and panels of liberal academics and hearsay witnesses and bitter Foreign Service officers," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle," "fewer Americans, not more, believe that Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense.

"Americans are pretty smart, aren't they? They can spot a sham when they see one."

"Repeating a lie over and over again, [Rep. Adam] Schiff thought, would be enough to win over America. That's how little he thinks of your intelligence," Ingraham added.

The host then outlined a number of lies she accused Democrats of pushing.

"The facts are settled," Ingraham said was the first lie, which she called "ludicrous."

"This has been an open, above-board and totally fair process," Ingraham said was another lie, disputing Democrats' claims that Republicans' concerns were given consideration during the hearings on Capitol Hill.

She dismissed the claim that "Trump used Ukrainian aid for political leverage," calling it "ridiculous."

The notion that "Trump actively sought" election meddling was also without merit, she said.

Meanwhile, Ingraham blamed former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for bringing their "problem on themselves."

"The Bidens, like the Clintons, brought this problem on themselves by ignoring obvious conflicts of interest."

Hunter Biden accepted "large sums of money" from Burisma Holdings when he shouldn't have, Ingraham claimed.

"So I'm glad the president wants answers about all of that. Joe Biden doesn't get a free pass from scrutiny because he's running for president. That's absurd."

Ingraham dismissed the Democrats' rhetoric that "No one is above the law," saying they "don't believe that for a second" and citing "their own conduct and policies, from the way they shielded the Clintons to the way they currently shield the Bidens."

Finally, Ingraham disputed that "Trump is obstructing Congress," saying that "if they wanted to show obstruction, they needed to file an emergency petition in court."

Ingraham asked, "Why didn't they?" before showing video of chickens.