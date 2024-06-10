LAURA INGRAHAM: Pro-Hamas sympathizers are allowed to get away with total impunity

Fox News host Laura Ingraham argues there's no rule of law under the Biden administration in her opening monologue Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: These are among the most privileged people out there. They can do stuff in blue states, liberal jurisdictions, or as we saw on college campuses, and they can get away with it. Total impunity. Here are the laws that can and should be used against these anti-American anarchists. 18 U.S.C. 1361 is the destruction of federal property. It authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment for the willful injury of federal property.

And in the midst of that, remember the 2020 riots, the Trump administration issued, smartly, an executive order protecting American monuments and memorials, noting that "it's the policy of the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law any person destroying, damaging, vandalizing, or desecrating a monument, memorial, or statue within the U.S. or otherwise damages government property."

But, with Biden in office, common sense and the rule of law are out the window. Law is supposed to apply across the board to all, but we have two sets of laws – one for friends of the regime and one for the enemies of the regime, where they think of the enemies of the regime, who should expect to be persecuted whenever possible. So what happened to the pro-life demonstrators put in prison for years? The January 6th defendants hunted down and, of course, what we're seeing happening to President Trump. But the fact is, Biden, Kamala Harris, Merrick Garland and all these college administrators, they're always going to cut a break to the people who hate America.

Look, as long as you're just defending traditional Americans, Christians, others, or if you could potentially help Democrats, you basically can do whatever you want. That's why all those people are up there just spray-painting the statue and throwing stuff at the police officer. This is what they mean when they talk about defending democracy. If a bunch of 20-somethings from Oklahoma, though, threw red paint on the Black Lives Matter mural on 16th Street, which is right across from the park, they'd already have been arrested. They'd been arrested on the spot.