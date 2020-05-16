Laura Ingraham says Obama, administration officials targeted Flynn to 'blunt the force'

Laura Ingraham appeared "Watters' World" Saturday to discuss the "unmasking" of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

"I think when you when you go back and you remember how absolutely flawed the Democrats were after [President] Trump won in November 2016. I mean, they had the fireworks ready for Hillary [Clinton]. They had chosen basically her entire Cabinet," Ingraham told host Jesse Watters. "And so they were just gobsmacked by what had happened."

Several top Obama administration officials had purportedly requested to "unmask" the identity of the former national security adviser, according to a list of names from the controversial process made public on Wednesday.

Ingraham told Watters that Obama officials were trying to avoid getting caught up in future investigations.

"They were obviously looking for the second installment of the insurance policy to try to do something to counter what they knew was coming, which was someone is going to drain the swamp... someone who is probably going to find out what they were up to the previous eight years, which was not a whole lot of good," Ingraham said.

"The Ingraham Angle" host put forth that former President Barack Obama was irked by President Trump and feared being "exposed."

"[Obama] really doesn't like to be questioned. And Trump got under his skin big-time. And I think he, they all knew Trump was going to expose them. They just knew it," Ingraham said. "And they couldn't let that happen. At least they thought they could blunt the force. And so that's what [put] the political ambush in motion."

Ingraham said that another Trump win in November would be a "repudiation" of the Obama legacy.

"If in November, Trump -- after this horrific pandemic and all the carnage, economic carnage, human loss, losses, all of it we've seen -- if he manages to beat them again, then maybe they'll still be around," Ingraham said. "But that will be a deep arbitration of progressivism and frankly, another repudiation of the Obama legacy."