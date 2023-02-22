Laura Ingraham showcases how faculty at Vanderbilt used ChatGPT to write a reflection on the shootings at Michigan State on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Sadly, stupidity has become the fastest growing industry in America today. And nowhere is this more evident than in the academic world. Now consider the latest embarrassing revelation from the land of higher education at Vanderbilt, one of the hottest universities in the country.

Two associate deans at the Peabody Schools Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, were caught doing something that would get most students tossed out. After the tragic killings at Michigan State University. Nicole Joseph and Hasina Mohyuddin felt the need to send out a campus wide email to reflect on the shooting. One problem.

They used the Artificial Intelligence app chatGPT to write it for them. Wow. No big surprise right, that the bot used the typical liberal AI blather and redundant expressions. This was part of it. "The recent Michigan shootings are a tragic reminder of the importance of taking care of each other, particularly in the context of creating inclusive environments."

Now, these women were so sloppy and so lazy that they didn't notice the small print at the end of the actual letter which read "Paraphrase from Open AI's chatGPT AI Language Model Personal Communication February 15th, 2023."

