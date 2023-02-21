LAURA INGRAHAM: The word equity is the antithesis of equality as guaranteed in our Constitution

Laura Ingraham discussed the left's continued push for the concept of "equity" and how it is a phony and subjective" sense of what is actually fair on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Of course, the word equity is the antithesis of equality as guaranteed in our Constitution. Forcing outcomes based on phony, subjective sense of what's fair requires gratuitously punishing or rewarding Americans based on arbitrary categories.

The same racial activists who are demanding reparations now are the same ones who influence the president's executive order on equity that was aimed at advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.

Because advancing equity requires a systematic approach to embedding fairness in decision making processes, executive departments and agencies must recognize and work to redress inequities and their policies and programs.

That's a mouthful, but ignore the most noble language because when they use the term racial equity, it's really not about helping African-Americans. It's also not about equity. It's about helping advance the Democrats' agenda, which essentially is 21st century socialism.

Their idea of equity would never include a scenario under which a government contract, for instance, would be awarded to a business headed by a conservative black man or woman over one headed by a white, reliable supporter of the less lapsed, let's say, climate agenda. Because unless you fully buy into what they believe, you don't count as being traditionally from an under-served community.