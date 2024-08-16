LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a 'nightmarish idea' from Kamala Harris

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ "desperate" appeal to attract voters with her newly unveiled economic plan on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Her desperate gambit. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, the Biden-Harris administration, we all know, drove up inflation by just throwing the brakes on the energy industry and then borrowing and printing and spending trillions of dollars for climate boondoggles and handed-out COVID cash.

All of this was unnecessary and destructive, and all of it caused by the federal government under Biden and Harris. They were going to help us, right? Now, in a naked effort to buy votes, Kamala Harris is proposing more spending and more government intervention.

Of course, this is a nightmarish idea which will only result in higher housing costs as more people rush into the housing market. It's just another artificial sugar high created by printing our borrowed money, and yet somehow, they expect a different result.