Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

LAURA INGRAHAM: This is a 'nightmarish idea' from Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' plan will result in higher housing costs, Laura Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Kamala Harris' economic speech did not sound like anything written by a winning campaign Video

Laura: Kamala Harris' economic speech did not sound like anything written by a winning campaign

 Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out the vice president's economic plan on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ "desperate" appeal to attract voters with her newly unveiled economic plan on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Her desperate gambit. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, the Biden-Harris administration, we all know, drove up inflation by just throwing the brakes on the energy industry and then borrowing and printing and spending trillions of dollars for climate boondoggles and handed-out COVID cash.  

LIBERAL WAPO COLUMNIST SAYS HARRIS' PRICE CONTROLS SOUND LIKE ‘COMMUNISM’ 

All of this was unnecessary and destructive, and all of it caused by the federal government under Biden and Harris. They were going to help us, right? Now, in a naked effort to buy votes, Kamala Harris is proposing more spending and more government intervention. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Of course, this is a nightmarish idea which will only result in higher housing costs as more people rush into the housing market. It's just another artificial sugar high created by printing our borrowed money, and yet somehow, they expect a different result.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.