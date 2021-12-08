Laura Ingraham: Voters won't forget how the medical cartel played politics during COVID

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed the medical community for politicizing the pandemic as well as the detrimental effects she believed lockdown policies have had on America's youth on "Ingraham Angle" Wednesday.

"Let’s get one thing straight," she said, "the pandemic is as much to blame for teen suicides and depression as the car is to blame for the Waukesha parade massacre. The real culprit is the response to the virus."

According to the surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on the mental health of Americans, especially young people.

"Mental health challenges in children, adolescents and young adults are real and widespread," a Tuesday report said. "Early estimates... suggest there were tragically more than 6,600 deaths by suicide among the 10-24 age group in 2020 ... In early 2021, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts were 51 percent higher for adolescent girls compared to early 2019."

"The same people who lit the fire of hysteria on COVID and locked us down want you to believe they truly care about the well-being of your kids. Nice try!" Ingraham said.

Democratic leaders' response – governors, mayors, and county officials – "pushed unsupervised kids to screens, porn, pot, and mindless video games," according to Ingraham.

"Democrats and Left-wing medical officials are directly to blame — and we will never let the voters forget this … [V]oters … are beginning to see these last two years for what they were."

She specifically pointed out their policies that isolated young people. "In the end, test scores plummeted, learning suffered, and kids grew depressed and despondent," she said.

"How many thousands of young lives were lost because of these patently insane policies? Millions of kids never got to experience graduation or prom or playing their varsity season. And of course, none of this was dictated by science. What the medical cartel did was, is, and will always be, political … And what’s worse, they’re still refusing to move on from this with their perpetual alarmism, continuing mask and vaccine mandates."

"Going forward, unless things change, parents who want their kids to get a real education will have to home school or go private. Voters who want to preserve freedom while we safeguard the health and well-being of their kids, will need to consider crossing party lines. We should never let the arsonists who burned down the old normal, and hurt our children so badly, ever get close to power again."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, 24/7. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).