LAURA INGRAHAM: Letitia James is another vicious partisan hack

FOX News host Laura Ingraham decries the case against former President Donald Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, you may have heard that there is a legal case playing out in New York involving the GOP presidential front-runner, but the real fraud here doesn't involve overvaluing assets. The real fraud is what we witnessed from New York officials in that courtroom today, where right off the bat, the presiding judge, Democrat Arthur Engoron allowed cameras into the courtroom for just long enough for them to capture his feigned surprise and up close his beaming smile.

It was weird. And then the fraudulent display continued outside the courtroom when New York Attorney General Letitia James tried to publicly cleanse herself of the appearance of bias.

…

Well, what we're seeing occur in real time is a rampant abuse of official authority in order to advance a political vendetta and with Ms. James, this was evident way back in 2018.

…

The woman is just another vicious partisan hack trying to compensate for her lack of talent with an abundance of political vitriol.... Now, this entire trial is a fraud because to Ms. James, Trump is just a political stepping stone, first from obscurity to AG, and if she gets a conviction, from AG to the governor's mansion or of the U.S. Senate even.

