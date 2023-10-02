Expand / Collapse search
Biden calls 'No Labels' presidential bid a 'mistake' that would help Trump

Biden also acknowledged Joe Lieberman's 'democratic right to do it'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
President Biden said a hypothetical "No Labels" presidential run would be a "mistake" during an interview with ProPublica because it would "help the other guy."

John Harwood asked about former Senator Joe Lieberman, who said he believes he's "upholding democracy" by pursuing a possible third-party candidacy. 

"Well, he has a democratic right to do it. There’s no reason not to do that. Now, it’s going to help the other guy. And he knows," Biden said. "That’s a political decision he’s making that I obviously think is a mistake. But he has a right to do that."

Lieberman, the founding chair of "No Labels," said in late August that he was not looking to be a "spoiler."

Joe Lieberman and Joe Biden

President Biden said during an interview that a "No Labels" run would help Donald Trump. ((Left: REUTERS/Florion Goga, Right: Bonnie Cash/Pool via REUTERS))

"The American people are telling us on polling we’re doing and discussions we’re having that they’ve lost confidence in the two major parties, and by large numbers they don’t want to have to choose again between President Trump and President Biden," Lieberman said.

He also said the group would only launch a third-party bipartisan ballot "if we think it has a realistic chance to win."

"We’re not going to be a spoiler," Lieberman added.

Harwood also asked Biden why he believed he was the only Democrat that can "protect democracy" ahead of the 2024 election.

Joe Lieberman

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman has discussed the possibility of running as a third-party presidential candidate. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I’m not the only Democrat that can protect it. I just happen to be the Democrat who I think is best positioned to see to it that the guy I was worried about taking on democracy is not president," he said. 

Lieberman also said during the August interview that if "No Labels" does launch a ticket, it would be bipartisan and would take "equally from both parties."

"If we run it's going to be a bipartisan ticket, so not only will we have concluded that it really can win, but because it's bipartisan we’re confident it’s going to take equally from both parties so the idea that we’re going to spoil it and re-elect President Trump just isn’t realistic," Lieberman said.

