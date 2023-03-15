LAURA INGRAHAM: The left's over-the-top reparations proposals will bankrupt families

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacted to San Francisco's Board of Supervisors considering reparations for qualifying Black residents on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's clickbait, and it's the left's go-to, shiny object for keeping African-Americans on the line. Well, of course, I'm talking about reparations, and San Francisco's latest over-the-top proposals, most of which will never see the light of day.

SOME SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENTS MAY RECEIVE $5 MILLION IN REPARATIONS AFTER BOARD EXPRESSES "UNANIMOUS" SUPPORT

Now, in what's a purported effort to level the playing field after slavery and discrimination, 111 recommendations were proposed to advance the reparations agenda and on the list, check this out: A $5 million payment to every eligible African-American adult, debt forgiveness — Lord knows how much that's going to be — guaranteed income of $97,000 a year for 250 years and homes in San Francisco for just $1 per family, but don't worry. If there are HOA or parking fees that come with the housing, those would be covered as well. Now, the Hoover Institution is putting the price tag on just the $5 million per person part of the plan at $600,000 per household. Now imagine adding that massive burden onto families already dealing with the crushing weight of Biden inflation. That's hard to fathom, but fans of reparations want to suck you into the debate in order to stereotype all of you as unfeeling, uncaring jerks.

SAN FRANCISCO CONSIDERS REPARATIONS PROPOSAL TO GIVE $5 MILLION PER BLACK PERSON

…

A law professor at Howard University put it this way: "If you're going to try to say you're sorry, you have to speak in the language that people understand, and money is that language." Recall that this debate began on college campuses decades ago and then the idea really gained traction in recent years, especially after the death of George Floyd. And now, even African-Americans who've enjoyed huge success in America, they think they deserve cash.