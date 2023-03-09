LAURA INGRAHAM: Kaepernick found himself a career that provided better pay and more job security than football

Laura Ingraham speaks on Colin Kaepernick's resurfacing to promote a project he co-authored on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Just when you thought you'd heard the last of the NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, he resurfaces to promote yet another groundbreaking project that he co-authored…

Nothing wrong with that at all. Everyone should take pride in their background and who they are. After all, Kaepernick himself led a charmed life. Adopted at 5-weeks-old by parents who, by his own account, loved and supported him.

An upper middle-class upbringing in California. Nice house, nice community. A top athlete in school, both baseball and football — probably could have played in the major leagues. His parents sacrificed to make sure that he had every opportunity to succeed.

And he reached the pinnacle all the way to the Super Bowl for the 49ers, but the moment he decided to take a knee to protest police brutality, Kaepernick found himself a career that provided better pay and more job security than anything it ever does on the football field.

De facto president of Racial Victimology Inc., he was the perfect vessel into which the media and America-hating leftists could pour their enthusiastic support.