LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time for everyone in the GOP to acknowledge that Trump was right

Fox News host Laura Ingraham speculates that if former President Trump chooses a strong running mate and wins the election, his coalition could "end up changing the world" and "saving America" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time for everyone now in the GOP to acknowledge that Trump was right . He was right about the economy. He was right about the courts. He was right about the border, illegal aliens, China and U.S. trade — and he's delivered tangible results, all while being hilarious and entertaining.

WRESTLING LEGEND HULK HOGAN HOPES ‘REAL AMERICANS’ COME TOGETHER TO ENJOY HIS NEW BEER

Remember back in the 1820s — you know your history, 1830s — Andrew Jackson ran for president three times. We had figures like John C. Calhoun and Henry Clay, Daniel Webster. Historian Arthur Schlesinger dubbed these years the "Age of Jackson," and if Trump wins, 150 years from now, this will be referred to as the "Age of Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He dominates the policy debate in ways that no one has done since Reagan. It's not even close. If he picks a strong VP, and we have every reason to believe he will, and if this new coalition becomes a governing coalition, it can be in power for 50 years. It could end up changing the world, and most importantly for us — for our kids, our grandkids — saving America.