Donald Trump

Trump has 'sort of a pretty good idea' of VP pick, will probably announce during RNC convention

Trump will likely announce VP pick during the Republican National Convention, which will be held in July in Milwaukee

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Aishah Hasnie
Published
Trump has a ‘pretty good idea’ of who his VP pick is Video

Trump has a ‘pretty good idea’ of who his VP pick is

Fox News’ Aishah Hasnie reports on former President Trump’s meeting with Republican lawmakers to unite the party behind him.

Former President Trump said he has "sort of a pretty good idea" of who his vice presidential running mate will be but will probably announce his selection during this summer's Republican National Convention. 

Trump spoke with Fox News' Aishah Hasnie at the Washington D.C., headquarters of the Republican National Committee on Thursday following meetings with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

He was asked if his pick was present at any of the meetings.

TRUMP RILES UP FIERY SWING STATE CROWD IN FIRST RALLY SINCE NEW YORK CONVICTION

Donald Trump interview

Aishah Hasnie spoke with President Trump at the RNC HQ in Washington, DC on June 13, 2024 following his meetings at the NRSC. (Fox News)

"Probably. I don't want to go, but I think (it) will probably get announced during the convention," Trump said. "During the convention. There were some good people and, we have some very good people."

The convention will be held from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump said that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, could be on the short list. 

"And I think I could consider that," he said. "Yes. I haven't been asked that question, but he would be on that list."

Hasnie also asked Trump about his thoughts on President Biden as a father following Hunter Biden's conviction on federal gun charges. 

"Well, I think it's a very serious thing," Trump said. "I understand that whole subject. I understand it pretty well because I've had it with people who have it in their family," referring to the younger Biden's history of drug addiction. 

BIDEN CAMP JABS AT TRUMP'S ‘FAILED’ BUSINESS RECORD AS FORMER PRESIDENT LOOKS TO SWAY NATION'S TOP CEOS

President Biden says he won't pardon Hunter

Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden. (Getty Images)

"It's a very tough thing. It's a very tough situation for a father," he added. "It's a very tough situation for a brother or sister. And it goes on and it's not stopping. Whether it's alcohol or drugs or whatever it may be. It's a tough thing. And so that's a tough moment for the family. It's a tough moment for any family involved in that."

Hunter Biden was convicted last week of three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when he lied on a federal gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Biden has said he will not use his presidential powers to appeal his son's conviction. He's also said in the past that he was proud of his son and that he believes he did nothing wrong. 

Hogan Maryland

Then-Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said after the verdict. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

Later in his interview, Trump said he hadn't been asked to endorse former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, for the U.S. Senate. Hogan endorsed Nikki Haley over Trump and did not endorse him during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. 

"Yeah, I'd like to see him win," Trump said. "I think he has a good chance to win. I would like to see him win."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

