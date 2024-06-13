Expand / Collapse search
James Carville warns Biden every time he listens to the left, he's 'screwed'

Carville said the border crisis 'got away' from Biden

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
James Carville warned recently that President Biden wouldn't be able to "replicate" his 2020 coalition in 2024, citing a major problem among young, non-white voters.

Democratic strategist James Carville warned President Biden against listening to the far left of this party during a recent podcast, suggesting it would only hurt his chances. 

Donny Deutsch, a frequent MSNBC guest, questioned why Biden had yet to sign an executive order on the southern border, which he said seemed like a "no-brainer." 

"Because he listened to the left. Every time you listen to the left, you're screwed," Carville said Thursday during Deutsch's "On Brand" podcast. "They came in and they took this and that and they wouldn't do the policy at the beginning, then of course as always the case, the Western left is wrong."

The president did recently sign an executive order that temporarily stops those entering the southern border illegally from claiming asylum if crossings reach certain levels.

Carville clarified that he is a liberal, but said he wasn't a "leftist."

"There's a difference. And [Biden] got behind and the issue kind of got away from him. I mean they're trying to rope it back in a little bit, I hope they do," he said. 

The Democratic strategist also told Deutsch that he is "very pro-immigrant," but that the border looked like "disorder."

"It sure looks like disorder to people, and people don't like when things are disorderly," he added.

Deutsch went on to say that there was a chaos problem in America, criticizing the anti-Israel protesters. 

"Forget where you stand on Israel, it feels un-American. They hate f-----g America, these young idiots, we see them up there. I think Biden also made another mistake with the left there," he said. "I think for the mid-group, you talk about finding the voters, I think that pandering to the far-left, I think that really hurt him and made him wishy-washy." 

Carville also spoke about the "male problem" the Democratic Party has. 

"We have a huge male problem all across the board, but particularly, I hate this term, but I’ll use it, ‘communities of color,’ as if all people [who] are not White are the same. It’s stupid," Carville continued. "And I do think, and people got a little upset with me when I told Maureen [Dowd] at The New York Times, I think Democratic culture has too many preachy females. It’s too much. ‘Don’t eat hamburgers, don’t watch football, wear a condom.’ Like, man, s---, leave me alone, OK?" 

Carville, who has been sounding the alarm on the Democratic Party's changing coalition, predicted that they would lose Hispanic males.

He warned in April that Biden wouldn't replicate the coalition he had in 2020.

"I think President Biden could win the election, but I think in terms of identifying which party, in terms of building as you go forward, it — the male detachment in the United States is a significant problem, particularly among what we would call non-White males," he said at the time.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.