Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan hopes ‘real Americans’ come together to enjoy his new beer

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan launched Real American Beer this week with the hope of bringing people together across the "divided" nation.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what you are, what your sex is, race, color, creed, what you believe in. This is for real Americans, and that's what we all are," Hogan told Fox News Digital.

Hogan, the iconic WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and global icon, spent years entering the ring to the classic theme song "Real American." He feels Real American Beer could end up being the type of once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity that he once famously missed out on.

Hogan has explained over the years that he once missed a call from agent Sam Perlmutter, who represented him and boxing icon George Foreman. Perlmutter had two products, a grill and a blender, and was planning to give Hogan the first choice of which kitchen item he would endorse.

"I was picking up my kids, so he called George after he called me," Hogan said. "George picked a grill. I got the blender that wouldn't even work. So that's one of those wild, wild West deals that lives on forever."

Foreman became synonymous with the grill that has made hundreds of millions of dollars, but Hogan wasn’t discouraged from seeking another "twice-in-a-lifetime" business deal. Then, Hogan was at a convention and met a Pabst Blue Ribbon executive, informing the beer honcho that his father used to loyally drink the brand.

"I said, ‘I got this crazy idea for a beer. I see the whole country being divided and diverse. I see this huge opening like the Red Sea parting, you know, everybody's on one side, everybody's on the other side,’" Hogan said.

"’I got an idea for a beer that it doesn't matter if you're Republican or a Democrat. It doesn't matter what sex you are, doesn't matter what race you are, where you're from, what you believe in," he continued. "I've got a beer that's going to bring America back together, one beer at a time. And that's called Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, brother."

Hogan turned that idea into a reality on Wednesday when Real American Beer officially launched. The brew has secured distribution across 17 states this summer and will launch with retail partners including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Total Wine & More, Walmart and more. The product is an "American-style" light lager brewed with 100% North American ingredients, the company said.

Hogan’s legendary, decades-long wrestling career saw him transcend the industry. He first "established his unbridled patriotism when he legdropped his way through The Iron Sheik to win the WWE Championship in 1984," according to the WWE’s website. He went on to headline the first WrestleMania in 1985, emerging as a full-blown A-list celebrity in the process.

Over his four-decade career, Hogan enjoyed settling beefs with other wrestlers over a beer, because he feels understanding each other’s differences can help avoid conflict. He hopes Americans will use his new beverage to do the same.

"We are more alike than we are different, but we really need to sit down and have a conversation. So that's why Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, brother, is going to bring America back together one beer at a time," Hogan said.

"People are tired of being separated. People are tired of being divisive," he continued. "You know, we all want the same thing. We all want a good life."

Hogan feels Real American Beer consumers are people who want their friends and family to be healthy, peace in the Middle East, affordable groceries and gas, and God in their lives, regardless of personal politics.

"You know, it's way beyond politics now. This is about real Americans being real Americans and standing up for God, family and country," Hogan said.

In addition to retail stores across the United States, Real American Beer will also be available in bars and restaurants in launch markets, including Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos, select Hooters of America locations, and on U.S. military bases. The Real American Beer website also sells apparel and merchandise featuring the brand’s logo.

