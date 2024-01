Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

During a political discussion with satellite radio host Howard Stern, ESPN anchor Stephen A. Smith bragged that he would eat former President Trump "alive" if they ever had a political debate.

Smith made the comments while appearing on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, noting that he’d love to debate Trump "any day of the week."

The sports commentator also expressed his opinion on the former president’s governing style, claiming that Trump brought a "level of incivility" to the White House that his supporters love.

ROB SCHNEIDER TELLS UNITED AIRLINES CEO HE WON'T FLY AIRLINE BECAUSE IT PRIORITIZES ‘DIVERSITY’ OVER 'SAFETY'

In the clip flagged by Mediaite, Smith said his ESPN show "First Take" would be the prime spot to host a debate.

"People are gonna call me crazy. Obviously, I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning, right? It’s a debate show. I would love to be in a presidential debate," he said.

Stern chimed in, "I think you’d do great."

Referring to Trump specifically, Smith continued, "I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up."

Stern then turned the conversation to how "sad" it is that reaching the office of the presidency isn’t something children aspire to anymore.

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS ADMITS SHE'S 'SCARED AS HECK' ABOUT A TRUMP WIN IN 2024

"At least when I was growing up, people’d say, ‘Ooh maybe one day I’ll be President of the United States’, when you would dream about the greatest job or maybe contributing to society. Now I think kids growing up are like ‘F--- that! I want a show like Stephen A. Smith. I don’t want to be the President of the United States. That’s a thankless job.’"

"It’s like the presidency is ruined," the radio host added.

Smith cited other presidential assassinations and attempts at them throughout American history, noting, "Times have gotten crazy, but times have been crazy for a long time."

However, the ESPN host did note that Trump’s behavior in office has added to the craziness, saying, "Here’s the difference: In the case of Trump, he’s made incivility popular and acceptable. That’s what he has done."

Stern cut in, saying, "Absolutely."

"I shouldn’t say that," Smith said. "It’s not that he’s made it that way. I believe there were people craving to be that way; and once he arrived, they said, ‘We got our guy. Now, it’s perfectly all right because we see him do it.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not holding him totally responsible because if you’re an adult, you’re responsible for your own actions. But nevertheless, I think that level of incivility has no place in a position like the White House, and that’s my position," he added.