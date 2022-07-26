FBI downplaying Hunter Biden laptop story 'unfair,' shows 'political bias': Sen Chuck Grassley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the FBI's alleged downplaying of Hunter Biden's laptop is "unfair" and "an example of political bias" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY: When it [came] to Hunter Biden with plenty of concrete information, it was shut down. It's pretty simple. And we have evidence that some of these people have exhibited this political bias over a long period of time, because there's a guy by the name of Thibault that the whistleblowers told me about… That gives you an example of political bias, and it hurts the integrity of the FBI.

RON JOHNSON DEMANDS PROBE OF 'SCHEME' TO SUPPRESS HUNTER BIDEN INFO

The people of the United States ought to have really good feelings about the FBI. They ought to know that they're a credible organization and there should be no party or power involved in this decision-making. It should be simply fair, follow the facts where it takes them, and there should be no political [bias]. It's unfair, and the FBI ha[s] not met the test of fairness in this particular case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: