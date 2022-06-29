Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham: Democrats are dangling a lot of 'shiny objects' in front of us

Laura Ingraham discusses how Dems will not sway voters come midterms

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Angle: Bad actors, shiny objects

The Jan. 6 hearings, the abortion scaremongering, the Hillary revival… none of it adds up to a better America.

Laura Ingraham discussed the performance of Cassidy Hutchinson during the January 6 hearing and how despite their best efforts, Democrats will not sway voters come midterms on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: There are a lot of shiny objects being dangled in front of us lately by the Democrats and a few of those diminutive Never-Trumpers, and I'm here tonight to tell you that none of them will have any measurable effect on the midterms or really change the public's realization that under Democrat leadership, America is just going down the tubes. 

ANGLE: ALLIES? WHAT ALLIES?

Now, the first attempted distraction or shiny object? A former aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, was slotted into what was billed as a special, super-duper special session of the January 6 committee today. And I spoke with some former White House staffers, three or four of them in the afternoon, and they knew her well, and not one person had anything good to say about her performance today, because they watched, especially the second-hand claim… another Trump aide that was supposedly one of their big blockbusters, that somehow Trump was desperate to get to the Capitol by any means necessary. 

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

