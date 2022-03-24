Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden in Europe: 'I'd be very fortunate' if Trump ran again

Trump has yet to declare whether he will seek a rematch against Biden

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
President Biden was not concerned about the 2024 election when asked about the possibility of former President Donald Trump or someone similar becoming president – to the contrary, he said it would be good for him to go up against Trump again.

The issue came up during a press conference in Brussels, Belgium, where Biden had announced measures the U.S. is taking to assist Ukraine and its people. A reporter asked if the president or NATO were taking steps to ensure that what they do now could not be undone should Biden no longer be president after 2024.

MANHATTAN DA BRAGG SUSPENDED TRUMP INVESTIGATION ‘INDEFINITELY,’ STOPPED PURSUING CHARGES

"The next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me," Biden said.

President Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels. 

President Biden speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Brussels.

The president, opting not to refer to Trump by name at any point in his response, said prior to that remark that he does not approach foreign policy with elections in mind.

AMERICANS NOT HUNGERING FOR BIDEN-TRUMP 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION REMATCH: POLL

"No election is worth my not doing exactly what I think is the right thing," Biden said. "Not a joke. I’m too long in the tooth to fool with this any longer."

The president also said "we are a long way off" from the next presidential election, and he is more focused on Democrats retaining control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections.

Trump, meanwhile, has yet to announce whether he will run for president again, although he has teased the possibility and has been holding rallies in recent months. Many other Republicans have also been rumored to be considering a bid for the White House, including Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Tim Scott, R-S.C., former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

