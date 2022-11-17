LAURA INGRAHAM: The GOP post-midterm wins keep racking up

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Republicans are in good shape heading into the 2024 presidential election season Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now that the dust has settled on the midterms, I want to summarize where we are, OK? First, the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year, and that accomplished a decades-long goal for the GOP. Number two, the Republicans took the House and Nancy Pelosi’s political career is effectively over. More on that later. Third, Biden’s approval rating is barely eclipsing 40% right now. Unbelievable. And fourth, JPMorgan is predicting just a mild recession in 2023. Nothing to worry about at all.

PAUL RYAN SAYS MCCARTHY WILL CLINCH SPEAKERSHIP, ANYONE ‘NOT NAMED TRUMP’ CAN BEAT BIDEN

And fifth, Republicans are in good shape for 2024. Ron DeSantis is the betting favorite to win the White House with Trump close behind. So I just laid all of that out for you, and the Democrats think they are doing great? Oh, OK. Well, the truth is that despite some individual races that didn't go their way, Republicans actually performed remarkably well in the midterms. In fact, they did so well, the Washington Post admitted in a piece this morning that they will end up with a small majority but that unexpected result belies a broader movement to the right when comparing votes in each district to the presidential vote there two years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now get this: Republicans outran Trump's 2020 margins in 334 districts. By comparison, Democrats outperformed Biden in just 69 districts. So what does that amount to? Well, currently Republicans are leading Democrats nationwide by more than four points. And we all know how much the left loves that metric.