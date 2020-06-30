Laura Ingraham wonders if George W. Bush is as disappointed in John Roberts as pro-life Americans

Fox News host of “The Ingraham Angle” said on Tuesday that though President Trump picked two conservative judges for the Supreme Court, Americans are still “paying” for President Bush’s “big mistake” in choosing Justice John Roberts, who has a record of siding with liberal opinions.

“I wonder what President Bush was thinking. Does he regret this?” Laura Ingraham said.

“Is he as disappointed as the millions of pro-life Americans who took Roberts at his word?”

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a Louisiana law requiring that individuals who perform abortions at clinics have admitting privileges in a nearby hospital is unconstitutional, as it places an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The court ruled 5-4 in the case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, with Chief Justice John Roberts once again casting a deciding vote by siding with the court's liberal justices.

The opinion, written by Justice Stephen Breyer, noted that the Louisiana law is "almost word-for-word identical" to a Texas law the court ruled was unconstitutional in 2016's Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt. A District Court had rejected the Louisiana law because of that precedent, but a court of appeals ruled otherwise.

Ingraham said Roberts' decisions have "run the gamut from bad to worse,” such as when he voted to uphold ObamaCare. Ingraham also said that Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch decided to “rewrite the 1964 Civil Rights Act” to include gender identity and sexuality as protected classes.”

“Literally, inventing a justification for that law that Congress never even cited. Then, in 2019, Roberts joined liberals to block the inclusion of a citizenship question on a census. Not because he thought it was illegal, but only because he disagreed with President Trump’s motivations,” Ingraham said.

“Roberts was the swing vote with the court's Democrat nominees to uphold the clearly unconstitutional DACA program. So, President Trump now has 200 judges confirmed and he’s put two solid conservatives on the court, but, we’re still paying for President Bush’s big mistake and we’re paying for his big mistake in trusting Roberts to apply the law as written. Now, Roberts is kind of like a judicial Joe Biden, he’s a man who quickly abandons the ideas on which he based his career to adopt positions designed to reach a political result.”