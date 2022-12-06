Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Just how far will the left actually go to protect their pet causes and destructive agenda?

Ingraham dissects the ways Democrats cover themselves

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Democrats' vision for the country can only lead to ruin on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Laura Ingraham digs into the left's ways of protecting themselves and their agendas on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: In one northern Virginia suburb, a trans youth expressing himself, well, went beyond using the restroom of the opposite sex. It meant committing a heinous crime. That radical gender and racial activists have so co-opted the Democrat Party that school administrators in Loudoun County, Virginia, literally covered up a sexual assault. Now you probably recall some of the details of how that school district there tried to bury the story of a rape of a female student. They moved her assailant to another school without parents' knowledge, and then when the victim's father expressed his understandable outrage at a school board meeting, they turned him into the villain. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO RAM THROUGH MASSIVE SPENDING BILLS BEFORE THE NEW CONGRESS

Parents and educators sparred over transgender student policy 8040 at the Loudoun County Public Schools Board meeting, October 11.

Parents and educators sparred over transgender student policy 8040 at the Loudoun County Public Schools Board meeting, October 11. (Fox News Digital)

Well, now, the grand jury convened in the matter just released a report detailing what the school administrators did to sweep things under the rug, and it's much worse than we thought. According to the report, a teacher's aide walked into the bathroom and despite seeing two pairs of feet under the stall door — this is during the rape itself — that teacher did nothing, and apparently alerted no one. The report also found that the district concealed the nature of the attack, even as it was preparing to release a controversial new transgender bathroom policy. 

