LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats are trying to ram through massive spending bills before the new Congress

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Democrats will be taking advantage of the last few weeks they have in power Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Given that Republicans are going to take control of the house in, what, a month or so? It’s obscene to think that Congress is planning to make major legislative changes before Pelosi has to give up the gavel. But as we warned you last week Democrats are going to try to take advantage of the few weeks remaining to ram through as much sweeping change as possible.

LAURA INGRAHAM: REPUBLICANS NEED TO BEAT DEMOCRATS AT THEIR OWN GAME

In one of the most cynical swampy manners possible, official Washington wants to sneak legislation through under the cover of the holiday rush and trumped-up government shutdown fears. For weeks, the Pentagon has been sending not-so-subtle messages to Congress that failure to act on the National Defense Authorization Act and the omnibus spending bill ‘puts us at a strategic disadvantage.' ‘If the current budget extends beyond December we may be forced to reduce our accessions…impairing our ability to meet our mission and our ability to recruit personnel.’ Were there any policies until the Biden Administration that could have led to a recruiting crisis in our military?

