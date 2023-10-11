LAURA INGRAHAM: Evil is being celebrated on college campuses

FOX News host Laura Ingraham discusses the reaction to Hamas' terrorist attack in Israel on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The hate we see. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now we've all seen the images of the unspeakable barbarity, innocents slaughtered in Israel. And from the firsthand descriptions, some of which we just played, their murders gave a gleeful high to the Islamic terrorists who reveled in hearing the screams and the pleas from their victims. Women and children shot in the back, burned alive, even beheaded. But if you still don't know what Hamas is. Well, let me help you better understand the organization and their supporters.

NYC PROTEST RALLY FOR PALESTINIANS BLAMES ISRAEL FOR DEADLY HAMAS ATTACK AMID RETALIATORY AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA

…

By the way, these are undoubtedly graduates of some of our finest academic institutions. To really understand Hamas, we must understand its founding principles as outlined in what you're seeing on the screen. The Hamas covenant of 1988, otherwise known as the Covenant of the Islamic Resistance. I want to focus on Article Seven, which you see on screen, and I'm not going to dignify these words by reading them out loud. I don't want to read them out loud. But please, to understand this evil. Read them yourself. Yet in our college campuses, of course, funded by US taxpayer dollars, we saw pro-Hamas protests break out. And it's truly sick.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Well, he [Biden] has been in Washington for 50 years. He was in office when he saw what happened on 9/11. He knows what ISIS has done. Does anyone remember Daniel Pearl? What happened to him? And they're shocked that Hamas is capable of this? Now, our president emerged this afternoon in a White House event of faith leaders to stand with Israel. That's good. And I guess to calm a nervous nation. But this is just evil. And the evil is being celebrated on college campuses and on the streets of New York and in California, Dearborn, Michigan. So where was the condemnation of those comments and that anti-Semitism? Instead, all we got from Biden was a lot of kumbaya and some fairly awkward pauses.